Iran says its nuclear facilities seriously damaged

2 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s nuclear facilities sustained serious damage in the U.S. strikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"No one exactly knows what has transpired in Fordow. That being said, what we know so far is that the facilities have been seriously and heavily damaged," Abbas Araghchi said.

He noted that Iran's Atomic Energy Organization is currently undertaking evaluation and assessment, the report of which will be submitted to the government.

"I do not have accurate information regarding the damage. We need to wait until the reports come in to see, whether or not they will be able to be relaunched or if they will be relaunched," Abbas Araghchi said.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that according to the fatwa that is a religious decree by the supreme leader of the Islamic revolution, nuclear weaponry has no place whatsoever in Iran's security doctrine and is religiously forbidden.