U.S. close to Gaza ceasefire deal - Trump

10 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have said they believe a ceasefire with Hamas is "very close" to being secured.

"I will tell you we're getting very close to a deal...We want to have peace. We want to get the hostages back. And I think we're close to doing it," Trump said.

Netanyahu said he believed there is a "good chance" that a 60-day ceasefire will be reached with Hamas.

"We are talking about a 60-day ceasefire in which half of the live hostages and half of the deceased hostages would be returned to Israel by these Hamas monsters," he said following a Tuesday evening meeting with Trump. "I think we're getting closer to a deal. I think there's a good chance that we'll have it."