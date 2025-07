14 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The topic of Ukraine was a priority at the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur on July 10, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"Of course, the situation around Ukraine was a priority," Maria Zakharova said.

Commenting on Rubio's words that a "new approach" had been proposed on Ukraine, the spokesperson said that there was no intrigue here, it was part of the diplomats' work.