U.S. concerned over Israeli attacks on Syria

17 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington is “very concerned” by the fighting in Syria between various ethnic groups that has also led to Israeli strikes against regime forces.

"We’re very concerned about it. We want it to stop. I’m sorry, we want the fighting to stop, because we got a ceasefire overnight. It broke down again," Rubio said.

The U.S. Secretary of State said he had just gotten off the phone with "relevant parties," but did not specify with whom he spoke. He said that there will "hopefully" be updates later on the situation.

"So we're talking to both sides, all the relevant sides, on this, and hopefully we’ll bring it to conclusion, but we're very concerned," Rubio said.

Syria’s military entered Suwayda, a stronghold for the Druze community in the country’s south, on Tuesday after clashes broke out over the weekend between Druze forces and Bedouin tribes, reigniting fears of attacks against minorities.

Israel, which has vowed to protect the Druze in Syria, launched fresh strikes against Syrian government forces advancing towards Suwayda, and pledged to continue strikes to protect the group.