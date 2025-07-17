Russia-Azerbaijan trade turnover increases by 16%

17 Jul. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the first half of 2025, trade volume between Russia and Azerbaijan reached $2.52 billion, showing 16% year-on-year growth, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reports.

Azerbaijani exports to Russia amounted to about $600 million (6% annual increase) in the first six months. Most of the exported products were in the non-oil sector.

Russian exports of goods and raw materials to Azerbaojan totaled $1.93 billion, showing almost 20% growth compared to the same period last year.

It should be noted that Russian supplies accounted for almost 17% of Azerbaijan's total imports.