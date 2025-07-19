Pashinyan invites Pezeshkian to visit Armenia

19 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which he invited the Iranian leader to pay an official visit to Yerevan.

The Armenian prime minister expressed condolences to the Iranian president in connection with the escalation of the conflict with Israel and the US, which led to numerous casualties among the country's civilian population.