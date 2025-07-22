New residents arrive in Jabrayil

22 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The next groups of former internally displaced persons are returning today to the Azerbaijani city of Jabrayil.

At this stage, 53 families, or 198 people, are returning to Jabrayil, Trend reported.

The families, previously temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, children's camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various regions of the republic, left for their native lands from the Garadagh district of Baku on July 22.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former IDPs, employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions.