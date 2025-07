23 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is ready to deliver strike on targets in Israel if it once again attacks the territory of the Islamic Republic, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, Al Jazeera reported.

"We are ready to any military move by Israel, and our forces are capable of striking its territory once again," Masoud Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian President noted that Tehran is not seeking a war and expect the Iran-Israel ceasefire to be permanent.