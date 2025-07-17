Vestnik Kavkaza

Media: Israeli Minister to meet with Syrian Foreign Minister in France

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer has arrived in Paris. According to Israeli media reports, Dermer may meet with Asaad al-Shaibani, the foreign minister of Syria's new government. A meeting with Thomas Barrack, Donald Trump's special envoy for Syria, is also under consideration.

It is reported that the parties plan to discuss stabilization in As-Suwayda, where clashes between Druze, Bedouin, and Syrian government forces took place in July.

Reports indicate that the Israeli delegation includes Tzachi Hanegbi, a security adviser to the Israeli Prime Minister.

It should be noted that the media previously reported on a possible meeting between representatives of Israel and Syria in Azerbaijan

