ATOR predicts foreign tourist numbers to match 2024 levels

This summer, the flow of foreign tourists to Russia will remain approximately at the level of 2024, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said.

"Depending on circumstances, we could see either a 10% decline (with further airport disruptions) or 10% growth (if operations stabilize) compared to last year",

ATOR reported.

In the spring, tour operators expected that the growth of tourist flow from abroad would be 25% compared to the same period in 2024, but the forecast had to be revised due to operational challenges.

Airport closures remain the primary obstacle, causing logistical disruptions and flight cancellations that deter visitors.

China accounts for over half of Russia's organized tourist arrivals this summer, followed by India and Iran, ATOR reports.