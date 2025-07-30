Pakistan purchases its first batch of US oil

Pakistan's largest oil refiner, Cnergyico, will purchase 1 million barrels of WTI crude oil in October this year.

The batch was purchased from global commodity trader Vitol, Reuters reports, citing the company's CEO Osama Qureshi. He noted that this is a trial shipment as a part of a long-term agreement.

According to Qureshi, Pakistan will be able to buy at least one batch per month if it proves commercially viable and affordable.

It should be added that Pakistan and the USA concluded the oil deal after Donald Trump threatened Islamabad with significant tariffs.

It is specified that such an ultimatum forced Islamabad to expand trade and energy ties with the USA.