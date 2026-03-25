Iran estimates US military losses in Middle East conflict

Iranian authorities have released estimates of US military casualties in the ongoing Middle East war, with an Armed Forces spokesman reporting hundreds killed and thousands wounded.

"I will only be giving the bare minimum when I say that the Americans lost 600 to 800 killed and almost 5,000 wounded",

Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said, adding that Iranian forces had also destroyed 17 US military bases in the region.

ABC News previously reported that over 200 US troops had been wounded in the fighting, a figure later confirmed by US Central Command, which had earlier announced the number of injured amounted to approximately 290 people.