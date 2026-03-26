Iran asserts legitimate right to block Strait of Hormuz

Tehran has the legal right to block "enemy vessels" in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated during a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, according to the Fars news agency.

Araghchi noted that the current shipping crisis in the strait "is a direct result of lawlessness and aggression by the USA and Israel."

The minister asserted that Iran has the right to impede the passage of vessels from countries considered enemies of the Islamic Republic, as well as those that share hostile policies toward Tehran, for security reasons.

He added that "Iran's competent authorities have taken the necessary measures", acknowledging the full importance of ensuring navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.