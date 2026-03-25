Lachin hosts international travel expedition

The largest international expedition to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur continues, with foreign guests now in Lachin.

Travelers from 37 countries will explore the Yurd Gallery, visit the Gilabi Ceramics Center, and see handicrafts made by local residents. They will also take a city tour to learn about the infrastructure developed in Lachin and the ongoing restoration and construction efforts.

The two-day expedition, organized by NomadMania Club, began yesterday with visits to Aghdam and Shusha.

This is the 16th and largest trip of international travelers to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur since 2020, when the territories of Azerbaijan were liberated from Armenian occupation.