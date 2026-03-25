Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump invites Mirziyoyev to Peace Council meeting and G20 summit

Trump invites Mirziyoyev to Peace Council meeting and G20 summit
© Photo: Russian Presidential website

US President Donald Trump has invited Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend a Peace Council meeting and the G20 summit in Miami, according to the Uzbek leader's office.

"President Donald Trump, in turn, invited the head of our state to the next meeting of the Peace Council, as well as the G20 summit in Miami",

Sherzod Asadov, press secretary to the Uzbek president, said.

According to Asadov, Trump highly appreciated Mirziyoyev's willingness to participate in the Peace Council's work and expressed gratitude for the invitation to visit Uzbekistan. The US president also noted the country's achievements in various fields.

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