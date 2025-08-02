Kremlin comments on absence of Putin-Trump meeting

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the fact that more than six months have passed since the inauguration of the new U.S. President but the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump has not been held yet.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, under Joe Biden, the relations between Moscow and Washington have been lowered to "an unprecedented level".

"It is unlikely that one can speak about a unique situation. After all, under the previous administration, our bilateral relations experienced an unprecedented deterioration," Peskov said.

Six months and 16 days have passed since the inauguration of the new U.S. President but still there has been no personal meeting between him and the Russian leader, according to TASS calculations. Before this, the longest wait was also for a meeting between Putin and Trump, which was during the first term of the American leader. Then it took five months and 18 days. In other years, the wait for the Russia-U.S. summit lasted on average from one to five months.