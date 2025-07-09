Indian PM discusses strategic cooperation with Putin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he had held "a very good and detailed conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which they confirmed their commitment to the expansion of Russian-Indian cooperation.

"We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

The Indian PM also thanked the Russian leader for information about the latest events in Ukraine. Modi also emphasized that he is looking forward to Putin’s visit to India later this year.