Trump calls for speedy destruction of Hamas

The President of the United States Donald Trump is in favor of the speedy destruction of the radical group Hamas. He wrote about this on his social media pages.

The head of the White House noted that only Hamas's complete defeat would secure the freedom of remaining hostages who are currently being held in the Gaza Strip.

"We will be able to see the return of the remaining hostages only when Hamas is defeated and destroyed! The sooner this happens, the higher the chances of success",

Donald Trump said.

According to the latest data, Hamas is currently holding 50 hostages, 20 of whom are alive.

