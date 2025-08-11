Vestnik Kavkaza

Hamas agrees to ceasefire proposal on Gaza

The Palestinian movement Hamas has officially conveyed its positive response to the mediators regarding the proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the group said.

"Hamas and other Palestinian factions have notified the mediators of their agreement to the proposal [for a ceasefire in Gaza] received the day before from Egypt and Qatar," the statement reads.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump argued that the only path to secure the remaining hostages held in Gaza is through the defeat of Hamas.

