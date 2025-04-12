EU condemns Israel's plans for Gaza and West Bank

EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Anitta Hipper stated that Brussels rejects Israel's planned occupation of Gaza and construction projects in the West Bank.

"The EU opposes any territorial or demographic changes in Gaza. As for Hamas, we also clearly state that this organization should not play any role in the future governance and security of Gaza. This is recorded in the statements of the EU foreign ministers and the High Representative [for Foreign Policy] Kaja Kallas",

Anitta Hipper said.

Hipper emphasized that Tel Aviv’s actions violate international law, reiterating the EU’s call for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid for Palestinians, and hostage release.

According to Hipper, Brussels is considering sanctions against extremists.

Let us recall that yesterday Israel began a military operation aimed at capturing Gaza.