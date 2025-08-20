Trump assesses prospects of Putin-Zelensky talks

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he doesn’t know whether a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky will ever take place and suggested that he might decline to participate.

"I don't know that they'll meet. Maybe they will, maybe they won't. They'd like me to be at the meeting. I said, you, guys ought to work it out. It's between you. It's not us," Donald Trump said.

He voiced confidence that the Ukrainian conflict can be resolved.

"I may be there, I may not. I'll see," he said, referring to a potential trilateral meeting. "But I wanted them to work out their differences first, because it is ultimately between them. And when that happens, I think we'll get an end," Donald Trump said.

According to the U.S. leader, they will see what happens over the next week or two.