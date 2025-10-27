Russia to support Iran to resolving nuclear program crisis

Moscow will continue to support Tehran in finding solutions to resolve the crisis surrounding the Iranian nuclear program, Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov said.

The envoy noted that Russia and Iran are in constant contact to resolve the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear program, which has developed due to Western countries' fault.

"We are providing and will continue to provide comprehensive support to Tehran in finding a long-term political and diplomatic solution to the current crisis," Dedov said.

According to him, consultations between Russia and Iran continue at various levels, and "everything possible is being done to find an effective diplomatic solution".

The diplomat stressed that Moscow considers the steps taken by the Europeans and supported by Washington to restore UN Security Council sanctions to be legally and procedurally untenable, TASS reported.

"Accordingly, they [attempts to put pressure on Iran] do not impose any legal obligations on bona fide participants in the international community," Dedov said.

The UN international sanctions against Tehran were reimposed on September 28, 2025.