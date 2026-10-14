7th CICA summit kicks off in Baku

The 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has opened today in Baku.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed the heads of state and government attending the event.

In particular, Ilham Aliyev met Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other heads of state and government of Asian countries.