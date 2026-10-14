Vestnik Kavkaza

Amir of Qatar arrives in Azerbaijan

Amir of Qatar arrives in Azerbaijan
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived in Baku  on October 14 to attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The guest was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and an official delegation.

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