Armenia, Iran discuss developing trade ties

Tehran and Yerevan are developing a trade dialogue. The parties discussed improving customs procedures.

The head of the Armenian diplomatic mission to Iran, Grigor Hakobyan, held talks with the head of the Iranian Customs Service, Foroud Asgari.

The parties focused on developing trade and economic cooperation. In particular, they talked about steps aimed at facilitating trade.

Aspects related to the operation of the Meghri-Norduz customs checkpoints were also discussed. Furthermore, the parties discussed actions aimed at simplifying customs procedures and improving logistics.

Armenia and Iran noted the importance of continuing the dialogue on this issue.