Armenia to choose between EU and EAEU at appropriate time

Armenia will decide between membership in the EU and the EAEU when the appropriate time comes, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said, responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to hold a referendum on the issue.

"We have always said that when the time comes, when we understand that Armenia must choose between the EAEU and the EU, then that choice must be made",

Mirzoyan said, adding that Armenia remains an EAEU member for now and has made no statements about leaving the union.

"At the moment, we are members of the EAEU, we continue our activities there, and it's no secret that the people of Armenia have European aspirations. When the time comes to make decisions, we will. Today, we are members of the EAEU; no one said we were leaving",

he stated.

President Putin had proposed holding a referendum to allow Armenian citizens to make a direct choice between the two integration blocs.