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Trump: Ceasefire with Iran continues

Trump: Ceasefire with Iran continues
© Photo: Website of the White House

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the ceasefire between the USA and Iran remains in force, despite American strikes on Iranian targets overnight.

"The ceasefire continues, it remains in effect",

Trump said in response to a question from ABC News journalist Rachel Scott.

Donald Trump described the US military action as a "light jab" in retaliation for attacks on US destroyers.

Iran has emphasized that its forces struck the destroyers in response to an attack on a tanker off the coast of Fujairah.

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