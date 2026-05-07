Iran ready to transfer enriched uranium to US - Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced that Iran is prepared to transfer of Iranian "nuclear dust" to the USA as part of a proposed agreement, a move he said would demonstrate Tehran's lack of intent to develop nuclear weapons.

"This is much more than just a one-page document. This is a proposal that essentially means they will give up their nuclear weapons. They intend to transfer nuclear dust and a lot of other things that we have been seeking",

Trump said.

By "nuclear dust", the president was referring to the Islamic Republic's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

The US proposal also includes a 20-year enrichment moratorium, inspections with potential sanctions, a ban on underground nuclear work, and other provisions.