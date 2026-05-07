Election campaign kicks off in Armenia

The parliamentary election campaign for the National Assembly (parliament) officially began in Armenia today, with voting set for June 7. A total of 19 political forces, including 17 parties and two blocs, will take part in the elections.

The campaign will continue through June 5, with June 6 designated as a "day of silence".

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan went on vacation today, during which he will campaign for his Civil Contract party. Many other members of the government have also gone on vacation for the campaign period.