Vestnik Kavkaza

US, Iran may resume talks next week

US, Iran may resume talks next week
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

American media reports that representatives from Washington and Tehran may resume negotiations in Islamabad as early as next week.

The Wall Street Journal reports with a reference to its sources that negotiations between the US and Iran will continue next week.

The parties are reportedly "working on a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding" with the participation of Pakistani mediators.

According to the sources, the document will define the parameters of the negotiations and may address the issue of a month-long cessation of hostilities.

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