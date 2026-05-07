US, Iran may resume talks next week

American media reports that representatives from Washington and Tehran may resume negotiations in Islamabad as early as next week.

The Wall Street Journal reports with a reference to its sources that negotiations between the US and Iran will continue next week.

The parties are reportedly "working on a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding" with the participation of Pakistani mediators.

According to the sources, the document will define the parameters of the negotiations and may address the issue of a month-long cessation of hostilities.