Today marks the most important holiday in modern Russia: Victory Day. On this day, 81 years ago, the Soviet Union defeated Nazi Germany. Today, the Victory Day Parade is taking place in the capital to mark the occasion.

Victory Day is celebrated annually in Russia and other countries around the world on May 9. Today, the traditional military parade, overseen by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is taking place on Red Square to mark the 81st anniversary of the Victory.

Foreign dignitaries arrived in the Russian capital for the event. Among them are presidents of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, South Ossetia Alan Gagloyev, Abkhazia Badra Gunba, Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Republika Srpska Siniša Karan, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico, and Supreme Ruler of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim.