US strikes Iran in response to attack on destroyers

According to US Central Command, it struck Iranian military facilities overnight in response to an Iranian attack on US destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz.

"CENTCOM eliminated threats and struck Iranian military facilities responsible for the attack on US forces, including missile and drone launch sites, command posts, surveillance and reconnaissance facilities",

the statement reads.

According to media reports, targets included the Iranian naval base in Minab, the port on Qeshm Island, and the city of Bandar Abbas.