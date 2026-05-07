Tehran announces conditions for opening Strait of Hormuz

Iran is ready to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz provided the USA ends the war and lifts its naval blockade of Iranian ports, Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said.

"I would like to emphasize: Iran is fully prepared to restore normal shipping traffic and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, provided the war is completely ended and the illegal blockade is lifted",

Amir Saeid Iravani stated.

Washington recently presented Tehran with a 14-point framework agreement through mediators in Islamabad. One of the key provisions of the US proposal is a ban on uranium enrichment in Iran for up to 20 years.