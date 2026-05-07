Vestnik Kavkaza

Ukrainian peace process complex, Kremlin says

Ukrainian peace process complex, Kremlin says
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the Ukrainian peace process is complex, but the process of concluding a peace agreement is already underway.

Reaching a peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev is a difficult path with "complex details," Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

He was commenting on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement that Washington representatives are willing to mediate in Ukrainian peace talks only if progress is made.

The Russian side agrees with the opinion of US President Donald Trump and expresses hope that the parties will reach an agreement on a settlement.

450 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.