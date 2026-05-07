Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the Ukrainian peace process is complex, but the process of concluding a peace agreement is already underway.

Reaching a peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev is a difficult path with "complex details," Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

He was commenting on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement that Washington representatives are willing to mediate in Ukrainian peace talks only if progress is made.

The Russian side agrees with the opinion of US President Donald Trump and expresses hope that the parties will reach an agreement on a settlement.