Pashinyan emphasizes value of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace on Victory Day

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Victory Day and stated that the holiday is being celebrated amid the peace established between Baku and Yerevan.

"We celebrate May 9, 2026, amid the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

The Armenian prime minister made this statement as part of his congratulatory message on the occasion of Victory Day.

"For two years now, there have been no casualties or injuries as a result of exchanges of fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Our border settlements live in a fire-free environment. This is a significant achievement,”

– Nikol Pashinyan said.