Residents of Shukurbeyli village receive keys to their homes

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva visited the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil District, where they toured restored infrastructure.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil District, the Azerbaijani president's press service reported.

The head of state and First Lady met with former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who returned to their homeland. Residents of the village received keys to their new homes.

Ilham and Mehriban Aliyeva also toured the new school building, designed to accommodate 360 ​​students.