Vestnik Kavkaza

Residents of Shukurbeyli village receive keys to their homes

Residents of Shukurbeyli village receive keys to their homes
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva visited the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil District, where they toured restored infrastructure.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil District, the Azerbaijani president's press service reported.

The head of state and First Lady met with former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who returned to their homeland. Residents of the village received keys to their new homes.

Ilham and Mehriban Aliyeva also toured the new school building, designed to accommodate 360 ​​students.

480 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.