Iran condemns US strikes on facilities in Goruk and Qeshm

Iranian authorities condemned the US strikes on communications facilities in Goruk and on Qeshm Island. Tehran called on the international community to pay attention to the aggression and condemn the US actions.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the US attacks on radar facilities in Goruk and on Qeshm Island. The strikes took place this morning.

"The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the US military attack carried out in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, June 6, 2026, on radar and coastal surveillance facilities in the Sirik county and on Qeshm Island that protect the country's border security and navigation safety on international waterways,”

– the Foreign Ministry’s statement reads.

Tehran considers the US actions not only a violation of the ceasefire but also a violation of the country's sovereignty. In addition, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reports that US strikes are creating conditions for regional destabilization.