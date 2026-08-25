Azerbaijan, Georgia increase trade by 44

This year, Azerbaijan and Georgia increased trade by almost 44%, reaching $668 mln.

Azerbaijan and Georgia increased trade turnover by almost 44% in the first 7 months of the year. The overall trade amounted to $668 mln, State Customs Committee informs.

According to the committee, exports of goods from Azerbaijan to Georgia increased by almost 51% over the past year, reaching $577 mln. Imports from Georgia increased by 11%.

Trade with Georgia accounted for approximately 2% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover. Exports to Georgia accounted for approximately 3% of Azerbaijan's total exports.