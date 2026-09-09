Azerbaijan allocates 400 mln dollars in humanitarian aid since 2020 - Bayramov

More than 140 states have received international assistance from Azerbaijan over the past 15 years, with approximately $400 million allocated through bilateral and multilateral channels since 2020, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at a conference marking the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA).

“Since 2020, Azerbaijan has allocated nearly $400 million through bilateral and multilateral assistance in various forms. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the country provided assistance to 80 countries,” Bayramov said.

According to the diplomat, aid recipients include 54 African states, 111 out of 121 Non-Aligned Movement member states, 52 out of 57 Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states, 43 out of 44 Least Developed Countries, and 28 out of 39 Small Island Developing States.

The FM noted that Azerbaijan’s cooperation in Africa included support for efforts to combat the Ebola epidemic. He added that through the initiative, more than 900,000 people received ophthalmological check-ups, while over 150,000 cataract surgeries were performed, alongside efforts to strengthen the capacity of local healthcare professionals.