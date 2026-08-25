Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan and Armenia discuss electricity import and export opportunities

Azerbaijan and Armenia discuss electricity import and export opportunities
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A working meeting was held between representatives of ministries and energy companies of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Lachin on August 25, AzerTAc reported, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting was held between representatives of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and Azerenerji OJSC, and Armenia’s Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure and Electric Power System Operator company.

The parties discussed opportunities for electricity imports and exports between the two countries, as well as possible options for interconnecting their energy infrastructure at the state border for this purpose.

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