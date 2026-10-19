Azerbaijan hits historic high in transit cargo shipments

Transit freight traffic through Azerbaijan exceeded 12 million tonnes in January-September 2026, reaching its highest level in five years.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, this represents a 14.5% increase compared with the same period last year.

In particular, transit freight traffic along the East–West corridor rose by 20.2%, while traffic along the North-South corridor increased by 19%.

According to the ministry, port operations also recorded positive growth. Container traffic rose by 29% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026, reaching 100,000 TEUs, while dry cargo traffic increased by 71% to 1.73 million tonnes.