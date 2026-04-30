Azerbaijan looks to peaceful future for South Caucasus - Hikmet Hajiyev

Azerbaijan preserves the memory of the tragedies of the Karabakh war, but remains consistently committed to establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

"For 30 years, Karabakh was associated with war, conflict, and bloodshed. However, while preserving the memory of past tragedies, including the Khojaly genocide, we look to the future - the peaceful future of Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus as a whole," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

According to him, all the partners should support the peace agenda and not return the region to old conflict narratives

"Azerbaijan has established friendly and good-neighborly relations with all its neighbors, including Armenia," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He stressed they understand that peace is a difficult path, as it requires diplomatic courage and effort. The Azerbaijani government has demonstrated such political will and extended a hand of peace to Armenia, the assistant added.

The official noted that, following the Washington summit, both sides are committed to the spirit and letter of the declaration and continue to advance the peace agenda.