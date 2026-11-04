Azerbaijan to chair Caspian Sea Aquatic Bioresources Commission

Azerbaijan will assume the chairmanship of the Commission on Aquatic Bioresources of the Caspian Sea, head of Turkmenistan's Caspian Sea Institute Murad Atajanov said during panel discussions held as part of the 1st Azerbaijan Regional Aquaculture Forum in Baku.

"We are planning to hold the 10th meeting next December. The chairmanship will pass to Azerbaijan on January 1 next year," Murad Atajanov said.

He noted that this will create good opportunities for our Azerbaijani colleagues to further advance the regional aquaculture agenda during their chairmanship in 2027-2028, according to Report.