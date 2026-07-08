Azerbaijan's Xalq Bank opens branch in Khankendi

A new branch of Azerbaijan's Xalq Bank has opened in Khankendi, Karabakh. The ceremony was attended by government officials and bank management.

The branch, which meets modern banking standards, provides residents and businesses in the region with a full range of services, including cash management, credit and deposit products, bank cards, money transfers, and currency exchange, Trend reported.

The bank's digital office, equipped with self-service terminals, is available 24/7, offering convenient access to high-quality financial services.