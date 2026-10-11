Baku to electrify railway to Russian border for 450 mln dollars

The total cost of the electrification, signaling, and telecommunications project on the Bilajari-Yalama railway section in Azerbaijan is estimated at $447.88 million.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide $350 million in financial support for the project. The project will bee also financed by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the Azerbaijani government.

Azerbaijan Railways will act as the executing and implementing agency for the project. The completion of the project is scheduled for December 31, 2030, and the procurement plan is designed for 18 months.

Under the project, the bulk of the funds - $302 million - is earmarked for construction, installation, and design works related to electrification, signaling, and telecommunications.

The Bilajari-Yalama line, which is part of the North-South International Transport Corridor, is around 192 km long. It runs through Azerbaijani territory, but Yalama station is located 3 km from Azerbaijan's state border with Russia.