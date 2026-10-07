Baku to host Caspian Sea level commissions first meeting

The first meeting of a commission on the Caspian Sea level drop will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in the first half of 2027, and the commission’s regulations will be approved.

This was reflected in the Decision of the Heads of the Caspian Littoral States on the outcomes of the Caspian Ecological Summit signed following the event held in Turkmenbashi city, at the Avaza National Tourist Zone on October 9, 2026.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan have decided on the following measures to enhance the effectiveness of five-party cooperation in addressing issues related to the drop in the Caspian Sea level:

The establishment of a commission at the level of deputy heads of government of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, and high-ranking representatives of Iran and Russia.

The holding of subsequent meetings on a rotating basis within the territories of the Caspian littoral states, in accordance with the alphabetical order of the English language.

The initiative to establish a commission or working/expert groups regarding this matter was put forward by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.