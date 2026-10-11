Vestnik Kavkaza

Brent up above 106 dollars per barrel first since September 29

Brent up above 106 dollars per barrel first since September 29
© Photo: Lev Lyubinov/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for December 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has risen above $106 per barrel for the first time since September 29, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 12:42 p.m. Moscow time (9:42 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was up by 1.24% at $106.02 a barrel.

By 12:55 p.m. Moscow time (9:55 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent had narrowed gains to 1.11% reaching $105.88 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for November 2026 delivery was up by 1.16% at $92.92 per barrel.

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