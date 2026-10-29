Cappadocia fairy chimney collapse kills three people

Three people were killed when a rock formation collapsed near the entrance to the Goreme Open-Air Museum in Cappadocia, central Turkey, Nevsehir Province Governor Huseyin Kok said.

“According to initial findings, two people were killed and five others injured in the incident,” justice minister Akin Gurlek said.

Rescue teams later pulled another body from the rubble, bringing the death toll to three, according to Huseyin Kok.

The three people killed when the rock formations collapsed at 3.15pm local time have yet to be named. Two were Turkish and one was a foreign national.

According to Kok, specialists have begun investigating the circumstances of the incident. He noted that "the collapse may have been triggered by recent heavy rains and soil erosion."

The collapsed rock formation is one of the so-called peribacas, distinctive volcanic rock formations characteristic of Cappadocia that were shaped by erosion.