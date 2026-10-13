Caspian Construction Week opens in Azerbaijan

Caspian Construction Week is kicking off in Azerbaijan today, covering sectors such as construction, the restoration of Karabakh, engineering and utility systems, the plastic and polymer industry, as well as road infrastructure and public transport.

Four international exhibitions, alongside a concurrent international exhibition dedicated to road infrastructure and public transport, are being held at the Baku Expo Center from October 14 to 16.

One of the event's key components is the 31st Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition - "BakuBuild." Another significant component is the 6th Azerbaijan International Exhibition for Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh - "Rebuild Garabagh." The 18th International Exhibition for Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Water Supply, Plumbing, and Swimming Pools - "Aquatherm Baku" - covers building engineering and utility systems.

Another component of the industrial sector is the 5th anniversary Caspian International Plastics and Polymer Industry Exhibition - "Plastex Caspian."

Held in parallel with Caspian Construction Week, the 14th Caspian International Road Infrastructure and Public Transport Exhibition - "Road & Traffic" - covers the fields of road infrastructure and public transport.

Thus, the three-day Caspian Construction Week brings together the construction, engineering, industrial, Karabakh reconstruction, architecture, and transport sectors. The exhibitions and business events offer companies the opportunity to showcase their products and technologies, stay abreast of industry innovations, and provide an opportunity to establish cooperative ties.