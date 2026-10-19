Changes made to Dagestan administration leadership

The Head of Dagestan, Fedor Shchukin, has signed a decree appointing Magomed Dibirov as the acting head of the administration of the head and government of the republic.

Magomed Dibirov has been appointed as the acting head of the administration of the Head and Government of the Republic of Dagestan, the regional leader’s press service reported.

"By decree of the head of Dagestan, Magomed Dibirov has been appointed acting head of the administration of the head and government of the Republic of Dagestan,”

- the official statement.

Before this appointment, Dibirov had served as chairman of the republic’s Election Commission for over 17 years.

Ali Ibragimov, who previously served as first deputy head of the administration of the head and government of Dagestan, has been appointed as deputy head of the agency.